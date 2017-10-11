A few months after it was seized for $163,000 in back taxes, Huntington’s lone diner, the Golden Dolphin Diner, quietly reopened in September under new ownership.
The marigold “seized” signs that appeared in the diner’s windows this summer have been replaced by a “Help Wanted” sign, and the lengthy menu is still the same — at least until the new owners, Spiro and Buffy Dimas and Peter Tsadilas, change it, according to a manager. The owners were not available for comment.
The Dimases are experienced hands at running diners: They also own the Old Westbury Diner, the Williston Townhouse Diner in Williston Park and the Towers on the Green Banquet and Reception Hall in Floral Park’s North Shore Towers.
This week, Golden Dolphin’s specials were wide ranging, from trout almandine for $25 to ravioli Alfredo with cranberry and almonds for $22.
Golden Dolphin opens daily at 7 a.m.
Golden Dolphin Diner, 365 W. Main St., Huntington. 631-351-9680. goldendolphinli.com
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.