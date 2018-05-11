The toned and carb-conscious of the North Shore can notch up a new place to get their pitaya bowls and chicken chili on.

The lengthy menu at the 28-seat, fast-casual Lo-Cal Kitchen, which opened on Glen Cove Road yesterday, is devoted to low-fat and low-carbohydrate dishes that are made to order -- such as grain bowls, salads and smoothies made with coconut water -- as well as soups, chili, and pre-made salads sold by the pound.

Owner Jeffrey Feinstein, a co-founder of Buy Buy Baby, said many recipes are based on the healthy food he and his wife, Debra, have cooked at home for years. "For us, the focus was on cutting down on sugars and refined carbs. People would ask, how do we get this [food] out in the world?" Feinstein said.

Feinstein hired an executive chef, Stephen Meade, to hone recipes, which include things such as juice shots, guacamole-smeared toast and an egg-white breakfast burrito in the morning, and segues to items such as kale-and-grain bowls later in the day. Meat for Lo-Cal's beef-based burgers is grass-fed and finished, and the kitchen also turns out bison, chicken and sweet-potato-quinao burgers. Mac-and-cheese is blended with butternut squash, and "very robust" coffee blends, as well as nitro cold brew, comes from For Five Coffee Roasters.

Breakfast sandwiches are $6, omelettes are $8, burgers and sandwiches are $9, and salads and grain bowls ring in from $12.50 to $13.50.

Lo-Cal Kitchen opens daily at 6:30 a.m except Sundays, when the doors open at 8 a.m.

5 Glen Cove Rd., Greenvale. 516-625-3300. www.lo-calkitchen.com.