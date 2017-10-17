Avoiding pork is no bar to barbecue, a truth that is borne out at Graze Smokehouse in Cedarhurst. The spiffy shop, which offers eat-in, takeout and catering, has a full barbecue menu based on beef and poultry.
Meats available by the quarter pound include 16-hour brisket ($8), brisket burnt ends ($9), pulled beef ($7), house-cured pastrami ($8) and house-smoked turkey ($6.50); half a smoked chicken is $12; sausages (garlic kielbasa, Georgia smokie, sweet Italian) are $5.
From these elements are fashioned various platters ($18 to $34), sandwiches ($14 to $19), nachos and sliders. There are also burgers, salads and traditional barbecue sides.
Graze also has a self-serve jerky bar — a new one on me. The dried-beef sticks come in a dozen flavors including chipotle-honey, pepper-crusted and chili-maple-bacon. There’s also lamb merguez and wild duck jerky.
The restaurant is under the kosher supervision of the Vaad Harabanim of the Five Towns and Far Rockaway and is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, closed on Saturday.
Graze Smokehouse is at 529 Central Ave., Cedarhurst, 516-828-5000, grazesmokehouse.com
