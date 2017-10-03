Nearly 250 people are expected to walk Patchogue’s Main Street, sampling the village’s changing restaurant scene and its international breakfast cuisine, at the Great Breakfast Crawl from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

Two new Main Street restaurants, Swell Taco and Caribbean-inspired Rhum, are among the 15 participating eateries. That’s the most restaurants in the two-year history of the crawl, which is sponsored every spring and fall by the Greater Patchogue Chamber of Commerce, says organizer Dave Rogers.

“We wanted to expand to foods that people in other countries might eat,” Rogers says. “One of the great things about the breakfast crawl is the chefs really put some thought into it,” he continues. “They’re not just throwing eggs and bacon on a plate.”

Menu choices include vegetable or chorizo sausage tacos at Rhum, a Margarita pizza slice topped with spinach at Locale Gastro Bar & Pizzette and breakfast lasagna at The Village Idiot.

House-made Irish soda bread will be toasted with meat and cheese topping at Fulton’s Gate Irish Pub. Breakfast burritos will be rolled out by Del Fuego Tex Mex Kitchen, and The Tap Room goes to the top shelf with Fireball Cinnamon Whisky-infused French toast topped with berries.

It costs $25 to eat at five restaurants, $35 for 10 and $45 for all 15. Participants are given a map, tickets to redeem at the restaurants and a souvenir coffee mug.

Purchase tickets in advance at Patchogue.com. Thirty tickets will be available on the morning of the crawl at the Patchogue-Medford Library, 54-60 E. Main St., Patchogue.