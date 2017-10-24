Some of the area’s top restaurants will be holding court at the annual Great Chefs Long Island gala on Nov. 6 at Crest Hollow Country Club.
This is the 25th year that Family Service League is hosting the event. The Huntington-based social services agency has been helping Long Island families for more than 90 years, and this year’s gala, hosted by George Oliphant (of NBC New York’s “George To The Rescue”), will honor Scott Maskin, president and CEO of SUNation, a local solar power provider.
After the ceremony, guests will find more than 40 restaurants and bakeries that have set up tasting tables, among them Cinque Terre (Huntington), Hometown Bake Shop (Centerport), Hush Bistro (Huntington), Jewel (Melville), La Bussola (Glen Cove), Mirabelle Tavern (Stony Brook), Noah’s (Greenport), Stresa (Manhasset), The Crispy Pig (Sea Cliff), The Wild Goose (Port Washington), Tutto Pazzo (Huntington) and View (Oakdale). Local wine producers, including Lenz Winery and Lieb Cellars, will be offering pours. There will also be live music and prizes.
Tickets are $200 and must be purchased online (click here). For more information or sponsorship opportunities, contact Jennie Sandler Fiocca at jsandler@fsl-li.org or 631-470-6775.
The festivities get under way at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 6 at Crest Hollow Country Club, 8325 Jericho Tpke., Woodbury.
