Seafood restaurant Greek Captain in Glen Cove closes after 6 months

Fried butterflied whiting was a highlight at Greek

Fried butterflied whiting was a highlight at Greek Captain seafood restaurant in Glen Cove. Photo Credit: Daniel Brennan

By Erica Marcus erica.marcus@newsday.com @Erica_Marcus
Greek Captain never quite found its sea legs, and now the six-month-old Glen Cove restaurant has run aground.

When it opened in the oft-turned spot that had been Chama Rodizio, Tappo and Epiphany, Greek Captain sought to fill one of Long Island’s most dire restaurant needs: fresh, affordable seafood. But despite the reasonable prices and some winning dishes, both the kitchen and the dining room suffered from a lack of leadership. It received a 1½-star review in Newsday.

The restaurant closed just before Christmas, but the space already has a new tenant: Kostas Mokkas plans to open Fisherman’s Cove by early February. The concept will be similar. “We want to keep the price point affordable,” he said. “Seafood, with some steaks and chops — it’s going to be an homage to those old-fashioned seafood restaurants.”

The Mokkas family owns Peter’s Luncheonette in Patchogue and Peter’s on the Green at the Bellport Country Club (closed for the season). Mokkas said that there would be no major renovation, “just a fresh new look.”

Erica Marcus, a passionate but skeptical omnivore, has been reporting and opining on the Long Island food scene since 1998.

