Can the Greek Cove succeed where the Italian cup failed?

Greek Cove in Merrick opened earlier this month in the Merrick Road space formerly occupied by the short-lived Cuoppo, a street-café specializing in fried Italian seafood and veggies in paper cups.

Greek Cove also focuses on healthy Mediterranean grab-and-go fare but also caters to the American taste for burgers and fries.

“We’re Greek, but we’re a little Americanized.” says Angelo Mylonas of East Norwich, who with business partner Milton Hatzinikolaou also co-owns the three-year-old Greek Cove in East Norwich.

The Merrick Greek Cove’s Mediterranean specialties include spinach pie ($7.45), stuffed grape leaves ($7.95) and 16 different pita sandwiches ($7.45-$11.45). The American side of the menu ranges from a traditional meat cheeseburger ($8.95) to patties made with turkey, black beans and veggies. Gluten-free items are also available.

Seating inside the restaurant accommodates about a dozen customers in a small dining area decorated with a map of Greece and a picture of the Greek Island of Santorini.

Most customers come for the take-out, however. “We sell a ton of falafel,” Mylonas says. Mylonas says he plans to start delivering in mid-June.

2261 Merrick Rd, Merrick, 516-548-7500, greekcovemerrick.com