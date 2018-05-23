Greek Cove opens in Merrick
Can the Greek Cove succeed where the Italian cup failed?
Greek Cove in Merrick opened earlier this month in the Merrick Road space formerly occupied by the short-lived Cuoppo, a street-café specializing in fried Italian seafood and veggies in paper cups.
Greek Cove also focuses on healthy Mediterranean grab-and-go fare but also caters to the American taste for burgers and fries.
“We’re Greek, but we’re a little Americanized.” says Angelo Mylonas of East Norwich, who with business partner Milton Hatzinikolaou also co-owns the three-year-old Greek Cove in East Norwich.
The Merrick Greek Cove’s Mediterranean specialties include spinach pie ($7.45), stuffed grape leaves ($7.95) and 16 different pita sandwiches ($7.45-$11.45). The American side of the menu ranges from a traditional meat cheeseburger ($8.95) to patties made with turkey, black beans and veggies. Gluten-free items are also available.
Seating inside the restaurant accommodates about a dozen customers in a small dining area decorated with a map of Greece and a picture of the Greek Island of Santorini.
Most customers come for the take-out, however. “We sell a ton of falafel,” Mylonas says. Mylonas says he plans to start delivering in mid-June.
2261 Merrick Rd, Merrick, 516-548-7500, greekcovemerrick.com
Comments
Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.