The Greene Turtle Sports Bar & Grille opens in Smithtown

The Greene Turtle's crab dip includes lump crab meat and melted mozzarella and warm soft pretzel sticks. Photo Credit: The Greene Turtle Sports Bar & Grille

By Peter M. Gianotti  peter.gianotti@newsday.com
The Greene Turtle Sports Bar & Grille has opened its third Long Island branch, and first in Suffolk, in Smithtown.

The casual spot also has restaurants in East Meadow and Franklin Square. There are 46 links on the east-coast chain.

It began in Maryland in 1976, and the house’s crab cake main course is the priciest dish at $19.99. You also may order a crab cake sandwich for $15.99.

At what’s currently billed as “your home for NFL football,” diners can expect $9.99 soup-and-salad combos and build-your-own burgers for $7.99.

The choices also range from blackened chicken quesadillas and crab dip with melted mozzarella and warm soft pretzel sticks to chicken wings and fish tacos, a turkey club sandwich to char-grilled salmon. And there are “hog hammers,” a meaty relative of ribs.

Through Nov. 5, for every Boardwalk Iced Tea and Boardwalk Lemonade sold, the restaurant will donate $1 to the American Breast Cancer Society.

The Smithtown eatery is open from 11:30 a.m. to 1 a.m., Sunday to Wednesday; and 11:30 a.m. to 2 a.m., Thursday to Saturday.

The East Meadow Greene Turtle is at 1740 Hempstead Tpke., 516-280-7251; the Franklin Square one is at 700 Hempstead Tpke., 516-743-9700.

The Greene Turtle Sports Bar & Grille, 716 Smithtown Bypass, Smithtown, 631-656-9086, thegreeneturtle.com

By Peter M. Gianotti

Since 1985, Peter M. Gianotti has been the restaurant critic at Newsday, where he also reviews books.

