Gyro Island opens in Blue Point

Fries adorn a pork gyro at Gyro Place,

Fries adorn a pork gyro at Gyro Place, which has opened in Blue Point. Photo Credit: Newsday

By Corin Hirsch corin.hirsch@newsday.com
Pork gyros can be challenging to find, but inside a new Greek food spot in Blue Point, the shaved, seasoned meat is turning on a spit behind the counter.

Owner Peter Krisilas opened the 10-seat Gyro Island on Montauk Highway in mid-January. His menu includes chicken and pork gyros ($9 each, or $15 for a platter), spinach pie ($6), avgolemono ($6) and three kinds of dips (tzatziki, hummus and taramasalata, $5 each) served with pita warmed on the grill.

Krisilas is from Spata, Greece — outside Athens — but calls Suffolk County home. Krisilas’ mother, Maria Katsimichas, helps prepare much of the food at Gyro Island, including the custard-filled phyllo called galaktoboureko, $6 per slice.

Gyro Island opens at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday to Friday for lunch and dinner, and opens at 4 p.m. Saturday to Monday for dinner only.

Gyro Island, 55 Montauk Hwy., Blue Point, 516-369-1256.

