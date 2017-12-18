“Hako” means box in Japanese, and at a new takeout spot in Selden, those boxes will be filled with sushi to go.

Hako Sushi has opened in the Selden Plaza, offering to-go sushi that is made to order by a chef known as Mr. Kim, who has been prepared nigiri sushi and sushi rolls for two decades — and is also the father of the owner.

“We use very fresh fish, and make [rolls] quickly,” said Hako Sushi owner James Kim, who with his family ran a sushi restaurant in the Philadelphia area, as well as provided to-go sushi to various Nassau County markets.

Though Kim lives in Queens, he became familiar with the Selden area during visits to the nearby gravesites of his grandparents.

Besides rolls both simple and complex — including a neon rainbow roll with four kinds of fish (shown, $8) — Hako Sushi offers by-the-piece nigiri sushi as well as udon noodles, teriyaki and bento boxes ($5 to $11). Kim said their specialty is party platters that meld sashimi, sushi and sushi rolls into ornate kaleidoscopes ($35 to $90).

Hako Sushi, which also has 12 seats for eating in, augments a Selden Plaza culinary mix that also includes pizza, smoothies, bagels, burritos, Chinese food and a supermarket (Best Market) with a robust selection of Italian foods.

Hako Sushi is open daily 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., except Sundays, when it’s open noon to 8 p.m.

255 Middle Country Rd., Selden, 631-320-2151.