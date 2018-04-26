If a meal could be called totally on-trend, it’s breakfast. This week, Huntington gained a new place for larks to get their eggs benedicts on.

Hatch, a light-flooded restaurant devoted to the first meal of the day, opened in the village this week, taking over the prominent corner of Main and Wall streets where Tomo Hibachi used to be.

Behind the venture is the culinary company Lessing’s, and leading the kitchen is executive chef William Muzio, a Culinary Institute of America-trained chef who’s also the longtime chef at the View in Oakdale. “He’s been working on this menu for awhile,” said Mark Lessing, executive vice president of Lessing’s, who own nine other restaurants across the Island (including the View and Stony Brook’s Mirabelle Restaurant).

Lessings called chef-driven breakfasts “untapped,” and said the possibilities of the giant space was a draw for the company.

The eatery conjures morning vibes with floor-to-ceiling windows and a blue-and-sunshine color scheme, from bright yellow doors and round, yolk-colored booths to 1960s-style plates and geometric wallpaper.

Six kinds of eggs Benedict include a chilaquiles benedict of poached eggs, barbacoa-style beef and Mexican-style queso on tortilla strips. Breakfast tacos — scrambled eggs, Jack cheese, hash browns and pico de gallo — come with green-chili hollandaise, too.

Buttermilk batter yields multiple pancake iterations, such as pineapple upside-down cake pancakes with vanilla-rum crème Anglaise. Three types of French toast include a peanut-butter and banana-stuffed version topped with bourbon maple syrup, and less caloric options bend toward avocado toast, Greek yogurt parfait and a smoked salmon plate. (All breakfast items ring in between $9.25 and $13.75).

The succinct sandwich menu kicks off with a breakfast sandwich called the New York Classic — eggs, Nueske’s bacon and grilled cheese, and a Reuben also make appearances.

Beans come from Southdown Coffee, and Hatch also ventures into breakfast booze territory with a rye chai latte and smoked pineapple mojito, plus mimosas, Bloody Mary and sparkling wine and beer on tap.

Hatch is open daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Hatch, 286 Main St., Huntington, 631-424-0780. hatchbrunch.com