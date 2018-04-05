1

Raise glasses of wine in a Gold Coast mansion.

Hempstead House, site of the Sands Point Preserve, will host an eight-session course in wine starting Monday, April 9.

The weekly classes will be given by Mike Douglass, wine authority and co-owner of Post Wines & Spirits in Syosset, and will include conversations with other wine experts.

Douglass will cover history, wine production, grape varieties, key winemakers and vineyards, the best values, and current vintages. About eight wines will be tasted at each session.

You may sign up for all eight sessions, or take individual ones. To reserve a spot, go to sandspointpreserve.org or call 516-304-5076.

The cost per session is $60; for the eight sessions, $400 per person or $700 per couple. The classes are 7 to 9 p.m.

Glassware is included, along with a copy of Kevin Zraly’s “Windows on the World Complete Wine Course.”

The first meeting will cover winemaking, Champagne and other sparkling wines. On April 16, the topic will be California, Oregon and Washington State; on April 23, Italy; April 30, Argentina, Chile, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa; May 2, Burgundy, Beaujolais and Chablis; May 9, Spain, Portugal, Germany and Greece; May 16, Bordeaux; and May 23, Rhone, Southern France, Loire and Alsace.

The Sands Point Preserve, Hempstead House, Sands Point Museum is at 127 Middle Neck Rd., Sands Point. Post Wines and Spirits is at 510 Jericho Tpke., Syosset, 516-921-1820, postwines.com