The sushi competition in Mount Sinai — population roughly 12,000 — is about to grow stiffer this weekend with the opening of a third sushi spot.

Hokkaido Sushi and Asian Fusion opens Sunday in the Route 25A space where Lemongrass Asian Fusion closed at the end of August.

New owners William and Jamie Wang have modernized the space, added a sushi bar and are rolling out a menu that spans Japan, China and Thailand but is centered on nigiri sushi, sashimi and sushi rolls.

The couple most recently worked together at Kobe Sushi in upstate New City (which they are still linked to) before deciding to return to Long Island, where William Wang worked as a sushi chef two decades ago.

He will guide the kitchen at Hokkaido, plating noodles, hibachi-grilled meats and Thai and Chinese entrees — such as massaman curry and beef with broccoli — in addition to a robust roster of raw fish.

Prices range from $5-$12 for appetizers and salads $15-$26 for sushi platters and hot entrees, with most sushi rolls $13-$16.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Though Hokkaido does not yet have its alcohol license, Jamie Wang said she will eventually serve beer, wine, sake and sake cocktails.

Hokkaido is open from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 12:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Hokkaido Sushi, 331 Rte. 25A, Mount Sinai; 631-828-6888