Another Indian street-food chain is arriving in Hicksville this week, albeit in the form of a sit-down restaurant serving vegetarian Gujarati food.

Among the signature dishes at Honest restaurant, which opens on South Broadway Thursday, are bhaji pav — a rich vegetable curry served with glossy buns — and Honest pulav, or spiced, buttery basmati rice sauteed on a tawa, or flat Indian griddle pan.

“We’ll also have an Indian-style bhakri pizzas,” said Prashant Shah, who co-owns the spot with his partner, chef Vijesh Patel.

This is not the first go-round for Shah and Patel, who also run another Honest in Jersey City, as well as Vatan restaurant in New York City’s Murray Hill and Raju’s Egg & Veg down the street in Hicksville. (Newsday gave that restaurant two stars in a May 2017 review).

Like Raju’s, Honest began as a Gujarati street cart — in the city of Ahmedabad, in 1975 — and has since expanded to dozens of locations in India and four in the United States. Hicksville’s Honest is the chain’s fifth on these shores.

The 60-seat restaurant has golden-hued walls, leather booths and a menu that covers both Punjabi and Gujarati street and comfort food — some grouped on the menu by the color of their gravies, from white (navratan korma) to green (palak paneer, or curried spinach with soft cheese) to red (dum aloo) to brown (malai kofta, or potato-paneer filled dumplings).

Soups, small plates and chaats, sandwiches, breads, thali, dals, “Indo-Chinese” dishes and a trio of thin-crust Indian-style pizzas round out the menu, with prices cresting at $11 for a few of the bhaji pavs.

Honest is open from noon to 10 p.m. daily, closed on Mondays.

Honest Restaurant, 158 S. Broadway, Hicksville. 516-851-7725. honestrestaurantsusa.com.