Honig Grill, an ambitious restaurant subtitled “a taste of Napa Valley,” has closed in Woodbury.

The announcement was made in a terse posting on the restaurant’s website. Owners could not be reached for comment.

Honig Grill, which lasted about a year and a half, was named for the Honig Vineyard & Winery in Napa Valley and offered wines from the Rutherford, California, producer. But the winery had no financial stake in the restaurant.

The California-influenced New American restaurant was noted for dishes such as tuna tartare, shellfish cocktails, sushi, steaks and hamburgers.

Its eclectic menu also ranged from chicken Parmesan to seared tuna steak with a Thai-style glaze and baby bok choy. Honig Grill received a one-star rating in Newsday.

Previous occupants at the 8289 Jericho Tpke. site, next to the Crest Hollow Country Club, included a short-lived franchise of P.J. Clarke’s, and the popular and moderately priced Majors Steakhouse.