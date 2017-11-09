This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 44° Good Morning
Broken Clouds 44° Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurantsFeed Me

Honig Grill closes in Woodbury

Honig Grill, seen here on April 30, 2016,

Honig Grill, seen here on April 30, 2016, has closed in Woodbury. Photo Credit: Daniel Brennan

By Peter M. Gianotti  peter.gianotti@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Honig Grill, an ambitious restaurant subtitled “a taste of Napa Valley,” has closed in Woodbury.

The announcement was made in a terse posting on the restaurant’s website. Owners could not be reached for comment.

Honig Grill, which lasted about a year and a half, was named for the Honig Vineyard & Winery in Napa Valley and offered wines from the Rutherford, California, producer. But the winery had no financial stake in the restaurant.

The California-influenced New American restaurant was noted for dishes such as tuna tartare, shellfish cocktails, sushi, steaks and hamburgers.

Its eclectic menu also ranged from chicken Parmesan to seared tuna steak with a Thai-style glaze and baby bok choy. Honig Grill received a one-star rating in Newsday.

Previous occupants at the 8289 Jericho Tpke. site, next to the Crest Hollow Country Club, included a short-lived franchise of P.J. Clarke’s, and the popular and moderately priced Majors Steakhouse.

By Peter M. Gianotti  peter.gianotti@newsday.com

Since 1985, Peter M. Gianotti has been the restaurant critic at Newsday, where he also reviews books.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest reviews

Aeropuerto con Carne at La Vicharra Grill in Eatery born from takeout spot shows range of Peruvian cooking
This version of oysters Rockefeller at The Haylard Award-winning chef transforms hotel eatery
A house peppercorn roast beef sandwich is layered New eatery is a 'sandwich wonderland'
WTF watermelon cocktail, right, with a bowl of ‘Chopped’ chef’s soul food spot finds new home on LI
The overstuffed Maine lobster roll is filled with Seafood spot blends New England, tropical tastes
Roasted eel and smelt roe fried rice at New eatery offers innovative Chinese cuisine