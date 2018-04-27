Hooked, a casual take-out seafood spot, is slated to open on May 1 in Montauk.

It will be where Red Hook Lobster Pound offered an assortment of lobster rolls. Red Hook Lobster Pound remains open at its original Brooklyn address.

Hooked is the work of Brian and Gillian Mooney. Brian Mooney shucked away at Clam Bar on the Napeague stretch for 24 years; Gillian Mooney was co-owner of Herb’s Market in Montauk for more than 10 years.

At Hooked, expect New England and Manhattan clam chowders, crab and corn and lobster bisques, fried calamari, steamed mussels, salads, lobster rolls, steamed whole lobster, , grilled tuna, grilled swordfish, fish tacos, and tuna poke.

There also will be raw bar selections, including local oysters and clams; fried seafood platters; and for the land-locked, a burger, a vegetable burger, baby back ribs, and a grilled chicken sandwich.

Appetizers will be $6 to $19; $10 to $25 for main courses.

Hooked will be open every day in season from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Hooked, 34 S. Etna Ave., Montauk, 631-668-2111, hookedmtk.com