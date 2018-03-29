Iavarone Bros., the Italian food purveyor, plans to open a restaurant in Plainview patterned after its cafe in New Hyde Park.

The new spot will be a free-standing building at the Country Pointe condominium development, with construction underway near Long Island Expressway exit 48, Round Swamp Road, said David Vitale, general manager of the New Hyde Park eatery. It’s expected to open in early 2019.

Pasquale Iavarone, co-owner of the food company, said the Plainview establishment will be similar to the original cafe, but considerably bigger. “It’s going to be on steroids,” he added. The site will include a restaurant, bar, outdoor seating, and space for retail sales.

Also new from Iavarone Bros. is a thin-crust spin on pizza rustica, the rich and savory deep-dish Easter pie of cured meats and cheese.

“My nephew, Joseph Jr., came up with the idea,” Iavarone said. “It seems to have caught on, all the ingredients of the traditional pizza rustica are on the crisp pizza crust.”

As it has for decades, Iavarone Bros. makes the familiar Easter pie, a hefty relative of quiche that’s also known as torta Pasqualina or pizzagaina.

The higher-rise pizza rustica typically may be made with dry sausage, prosciutto, soppressata, mortadella, provolone, ricotta, Parmesan cheese and eggs, under a slightly sweet crust.

Iavarone’s trimmer, updated version is made with fresh and dry sausage, prosciutto, hard-boiled egg and cheese.

“It’s not a belly bomb,” Iavarone said of the 16-inch pie, which sells for $30.

The lushness of pizza rustica signifies the end of Lent and the celebration of Easter. The pie has become so popular that it’s usually available during Christmas season, too.

Iavarone Bros. has locations in New Hyde Park, Wantagh, Woodbury, and Maspeth, Queens.