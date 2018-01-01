TODAY'S PAPER
Indigo replaces Bierhaus Patchogue

Indigo in Patchogue.

Indigo in Patchogue. Photo Credit: Newsday / Corin Hirsch

By Erica Marcus erica.marcus@newsday.com @Erica_Marcus
Patchogue’s vital downtown has a new arrival: Indigo steakhouse. It takes over the space that had been, from March 2015 until two weeks ago, Bierhaus Patchogue, a German restaurant that had an affiliation with the Munich brewery Hofbräu München. (Before that, it was a J&R’s Steakhouse.)

Indigo general manager Carl Demasi said that he and owner Manny Macedo sought to open a youthful venue with a late-night scene. They recruited chef Alana Hoffman, formerly of Insignia in Smithtown among other local restaurants, to design their “modern steakhouse” menu.

There are five steaks on the menu, ranging from a hanger steak with peppercorn gravy ($28.95) to a pan-seared 12-ounce filet mignon with garlic butter ($45.95). Appetizers include fried avocado slices with jalapeno-lime ranch dressing ($8.95) and clams casino with jalapeño crema ($12.95). Among the main dishes are grilled salmon ($24.95), bacon-wrapped pork chop ($32.95) and roasted mushroom fettuccine carbonara topped with a poached egg ($20.95). There are also salads (Southwest quinoa salad is $11.95) and burgers (the Indigo burger, with bacon, Muenster cheese, sauteed onions and bourbon-barbecue sauce is $12.95).

The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner every day, and stays open late (usually until 2 a.m. on weekdays and 3 a.m. on weekends.) The bar menu, available during those wee hours, includes a fried chicken sandwich with cherry-chipotle aioli and pickled vegetable slaw ($12.95) and honey-sriracha-glazed bacon paired with a tall boy (24-ounce can) of beer ($8.95).

Indigo is at 32 W. Main St., Patchogue, 631-839-7002, indigopatchogue.com

Erica Marcus, a passionate but skeptical omnivore, has been reporting and opining on the Long Island food scene since 1998.

