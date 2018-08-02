TODAY'S PAPER
79° Good Morning
79° Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurantsFeed Me

Ippon closes in Great Neck after less than a year 

Classic tonkatsu ramen was one of the Japanese

Classic tonkatsu ramen was one of the Japanese dishes at Ippon Cuisine in Great Neck.    Photo Credit: Daniel Brennan

By Erica Marcus erica.marcus@newsday.com
Print

Restaurants are dropping like flies in Great Neck. Less than a week after Element Seafood, Ippon Cuisine — just a block across the LIRR tracks — has closed as well. (And it’s been about a month since the shuttering of Ren Wen Noodle Factory.)

Ippon opened in August 2017 and, while it had a sushi bar, its calling card was a menu of hearty cooked items that, in Japan, are eaten as street food or quick meals: ramen noodles, yakitori (grilled skewers), donburi (rice bowls) and specialties from the izakaya — the Japanese equivalent of a gastropub. It received two stars from Newsday.

Ippon took over the space that, for many years, had been the Asian restaurant Era. A realtor involved with the property said that another Asian restaurant is poised to take over the Bond Street spot.

By Erica Marcus erica.marcus@newsday.com

Latest reviews

Chicken dum biryani, a world-famous Hyderabadi rice dish, Indian eatery rewards repeat visitors
"Hawaiian" tacos are filled with pork carnitas and Food truck owner, chef join forces for colorful taco spot
Housemade gnocchi in a fontina cheese sauce with Chef continues to impress at lakeside eatery
Nashville Hot Chicken, a spicy drumstick and thigh Fried chicken spot favors style over substance
Salade Nicoise is enriched with a generous cut Stylish French eatery with Hamptons flair arrives on LI
Local striped bass stop atop a white-bean ragout Gastropub with farmhouse vibe replaces longtime LI cafe