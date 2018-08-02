Restaurants are dropping like flies in Great Neck. Less than a week after Element Seafood, Ippon Cuisine — just a block across the LIRR tracks — has closed as well. (And it’s been about a month since the shuttering of Ren Wen Noodle Factory.)

Ippon opened in August 2017 and, while it had a sushi bar, its calling card was a menu of hearty cooked items that, in Japan, are eaten as street food or quick meals: ramen noodles, yakitori (grilled skewers), donburi (rice bowls) and specialties from the izakaya — the Japanese equivalent of a gastropub. It received two stars from Newsday.

Ippon took over the space that, for many years, had been the Asian restaurant Era. A realtor involved with the property said that another Asian restaurant is poised to take over the Bond Street spot.