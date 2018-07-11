Iron Poke in Stony Brook is offering to mix up a wrap for customers of the Hawaiian-inspired raw fish dish who want to think outside the bowl. The restaurant, which opened recently, specializes in sushi burritos, with a choice of mix-ins such as jalapeño peppers, cilantro and sweet corn.

“The sushi burrito is popular in Hawaii,” says Michelle Chen, manager, who visited the 50th state and sampled its poke prior to Iron Poke’s opening.

Customers, who form a moving line and order at the counter, can choose from seven proteins including tuna, crab meat and organic tofu, and mix-ins such as edamame, red onion, jalapeño and cilantro. Choose your sauce and toppings and the chef rolls up your sushi burrito with seaweed and rice.

A regular order — either bowl or burrito –costs $11 for two proteins; $14 for three.

Five signature bowls at the restaurant include Hawaiian (tuna, spicy tuna and salmon), a Fire Bowl with spicy salmon and honey wasabi sauce, and a Green Bowl with organic tofu. ($14)

Iron Poke, 2350 Nesconset Hwy., Suite 600, Stony Brook, 631-675-0888, ironpokestonybrook.com.