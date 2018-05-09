TODAY'S PAPER
Island Thyme opens in Long Beach 

Grilled mahi mahi with side dishes of corn, charred broccoli and summer slaw is among the main courses at Island Thyme in Long Beach. Photo Credit: Island Thyme

Island Thyme, where the motto is "delicious meets healthy," has jogged into Long Beach.

The new counter-serve restaurant is open from morning till night every day. Expect good-health-oriented fare, including such items as acai bowls and an acai yogurt parfait; made-to-order smoothies; green juices; grilled salmon and mahi mahi; a vegetable burger; and grass-fed beef.

Typical breakfast fare includes wheat and oat pancakes with bananas and berries; scrambled eggs with quinoa, charred broccoli and shredded carrots; house-made turkey sausage; and steak and eggs with sweet potato hash and marinated kale.

You'll also find Buffalo chicken meatballs finished with yogurt-based blue cheese; and sides that include cauliflower rice and rainbow quinoa; marinated kale and soy-ginger carrots, citrus beets and bok choy; and roasted fingerling potatoes.

Breakfast dishes are $8 to $15; all-day selections, $10 to $13.50; and dinner choices, $15.50 to $21. Eat in and take out food is available.

Island Thyme is open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday to Friday, and 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

 780 W. Beech St., Long Beach, 516-665-8547, islandthymelbny.com 

