Island Thyme, where the motto is "delicious meets healthy," has jogged into Long Beach.

The new counter-serve restaurant is open from morning till night every day. Expect good-health-oriented fare, including such items as acai bowls and an acai yogurt parfait; made-to-order smoothies; green juices; grilled salmon and mahi mahi; a vegetable burger; and grass-fed beef.

Typical breakfast fare includes wheat and oat pancakes with bananas and berries; scrambled eggs with quinoa, charred broccoli and shredded carrots; house-made turkey sausage; and steak and eggs with sweet potato hash and marinated kale.

You'll also find Buffalo chicken meatballs finished with yogurt-based blue cheese; and sides that include cauliflower rice and rainbow quinoa; marinated kale and soy-ginger carrots, citrus beets and bok choy; and roasted fingerling potatoes.

Breakfast dishes are $8 to $15; all-day selections, $10 to $13.50; and dinner choices, $15.50 to $21. Eat in and take out food is available.

Island Thyme is open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday to Friday, and 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

780 W. Beech St., Long Beach, 516-665-8547, islandthymelbny.com