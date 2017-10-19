The long-awaited reopening of Matteo’s Trattoria & Bar in Huntington is slated for Friday.

It marks a major renovation, approaching a teardown, of the original restaurant building, and significant changes to the menu at the Jericho Turnpike mainstay.

Work on the new Matteo’s went on for more than three years. It now seats 140 in the dining room, 20 at the bar, and has outdoor seating for 40-plus customers.

The new executive chef is Paul Miranda, who earned accolades for his work at True North, which closed in January after about 13 months, and for Swallow, both in downtown Huntington.

Matteo’s had been known for dependable and generous portions of Italian and Italian-American dishes, highlighted by a greatest-hits list with stuffed artichokes, chicken scarpariello, and shrimp marinara. The reborn Matteo’s also will offer individual and family-style service, with some favorites from the earlier restaurant included.

But Miranda is expanding and upscaling the repertoire. His antipasti range from salmon carpaccio with black truffle to grilled octopus with salsa verde; wood-fired pizzas to cured meat-and-cheese boards.

There also will be a mozzarella bar, with choices such as mozzarella di bufala with shaved black truffle, warm mozzarella with roasted peppers, and burrata with roasted figs.

Pastas take in classics such as fettuccine alla carbonara, pappardelle alla Bolognese, and bucatini all’Amatriciana, as well as zucchini linguine, butternut squash agnolotti, and squid-ink tagliolini.

Main dishes go from veal chops Valdostana, dry-aged New York strip steak, and braised pork shank with chilies and pickled vegetables to eggplant Parmigiana, sausage with broccoli rabe and cherry peppers to an Asiago cheeseburger with prosciutto, arugula, onion jam, and aioli.

The price range for appetizers is $13 to $19 for individual portions, $18 to $28 for family-style; mozzarella bar selections, $13 to $19 / $23 to $29; pastas, $16 to $23 / $26 to $32. Main courses are $17.50 for the burger to $48.50 for the veal chop. Family-style secondi are $29 to $39.

Matteo’s will be open Monday to Thursday, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Matteo’s is a member of the Rothmann’s Restaurant Group, which includes Matteo’s in Roslyn (which got a makeover in 2014 after which it received two stars from Newsday) and in Hallandale and Boca Raton, Florida; and Rothmann’s Steakhouse in East Norwich.

Matteo’s Trattoria & Bar, 300 W. Jericho Tpke., Huntington, 631-421-6001, matteosristorante.com.