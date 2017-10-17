Stresa, a four-star Italian-continental restaurant and a Manhasset landmark since 1992, has been sold.

The new owner is from Arturo’s, a fixture in the Bellerose-Floral Park community for more than six decades. Arturo’s is expected to close on the property in January.

Giorgio Meriggi, who presides over Stresa, said that he’ll be retiring from the restaurant business and plans to spend more time with his family.

“I come here seven days a week,” Meriggi said from his restaurant. “I’m almost 74 and am here at 7:30” each morning. “I could not change that. I could never do less than that. Today, we are packed for lunch.”

Meriggi has been a legendary host, perpetually accommodating diners at the elegant Northern Boulevard restaurant, known for its grand floral arrangements, bowls of crudité on ice, seamless service and traditional Italian fare.

Stresa’s longtime specialties include the pastry-capped four-bean soup “campagnola”; sliced bistecca alla King, named for Alan King, the late comedian and a Stresa regular; glistening swordfish carpaccio; lush zabaglione with berries; and countless pastas. Meriggi has made what easily are Long Island’s airiest and best souffles.

Stresa was rated four stars in Newsday in 1996 and has kept the highest rating since then under chef Ella Rocca.

Antonio D’Anna, who has owned Arturo’s for 26 years, said he planned to keep Stresa’s menu and supplement it with specials from Arturo’s, among them the popular torta primavera, crepes layered with cured meats, cheeses, and vegetables.

The changeover is slated for Jan. 15.

Over the years, Meriggi’s restaurants have included the departed Navona in Great Neck and Stresa East in Woodbury, which both earned four stars in Newsday; as well as Il Tulipano in Huntington and La Rondinella in Woodmere.

Stresa, 1524 Northern Blvd., Manhasset, 516-365-6956, stresa-restaurant.com

Arturo’s, 246-04 Jericho Tpke., Floral Park, 516-352-7418, arturorestaurant.com