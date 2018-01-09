TODAY'S PAPER
Izumi Sushi & Hibachi Steakhouse opens new location in Levittown

The Out of Control sushi roll at Izumi

The Out of Control sushi roll at Izumi Sushi & Hibachi Steakhouse in Levittown. Photo Credit: Douglas Ramirez

By Jim Merritt Special to Newsday
Izumi Sushi & Hibachi Steakhouse opened its third spot recently in Levittown, offering Japanese food presented with flair.

On a recent Friday evening, few spots were available in the 100-seat hibachi section. So we slid into one of the 17 booths in the cavernous, neon-lit main dining room. Chefs in red smocks prepared sushi behind an open counter stretching the length of a wall.

The reception was warm with mugs of hot green tea taking the chill off a frigid evening. Our waitress was happy to explain the menu. It’s a similar scene at the chain’s two other restaurants in Holbrook and Commack.

We noted that the House Special Roll menu includes a Commack Roll, but were disappointed there’s as yet no Levittown roll. Instead, the waitress recommended an Out of Control Roll with ingredients including tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado and asparagus, and topped with mayo and red and black roe ($14.95).

We also tried the lemongrass hot and sour soup ($3.95 for a bowl), which was spicy, and a small salad ($11.95), kind of pricey for a few slices of tuna and avocado.

Platters can be artfully arranged here, also for a price. Sashimi for Two, a sushi bar entree with 38 pieces of raw fish, is decorated with a small ice sculpture ($47.95). Looking for a deal? Lunch specials (Monday to Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.) run $8.95 for two sushi rolls or $11.95 for three, with miso soup and salad included.

Izumi Sushi & Hibachi Steakhouse is at 2931 Hempstead Tpke., Levittown, 516-622-9388, izumilevittown.com.

