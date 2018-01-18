The winter temperature’s recent descent into the single digits caused substantial damage to one of Long Island’s best restaurants. Jema in Huntington, chosen by Newsday as the top opening of 2016 and a fixture on our Top 10 Fine Dining list since then, plans to reopen sometime in February.

General manager Bernardo Carolo said that a third-floor sprinkler froze, causing a partial flood on the eastern side of the building. The lounge, bar and wine cellar were all damaged and a new ceiling and floor were required.

Farther east, St. James Public House in St. James posted on its Facebook page on Jan. 6 that “Due to weather-related issues and frozen pipes, we will be closed until further notice.”

We’ll keep you posted.

Feed Me Subscribe for restaurant recommendations, recipes and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.