There will be more than the popular repertoire of fried chicken, burgers and shakes at the snack bar of Drossos Motel in Greenport this season. Jennie's at Drossos, which arrived as an appetizing weekend pop-up in 2017, is returning to the local landmark with a lively and expanded menu. And this time it will be open every day.

Expect Korean BBQ baby back ribs, a "redneck Korean poutine" combining Tater Tots, cheese curds and a fried egg with fermented chile sauce, tacos with either grilled or fried fish, fish and chips, grilled flatbreads, seasonal soups and salads, a lobster roll, clam roll, a deep-fried hot dog, and a duck schnitzel sandwich made with Crescent Farm duck breast.

Yes, you'll find fried chicken, as well as side dishes ranging from potato tots to blistered shishito peppers, housemade pickles to duck-fat fried tostones.

Dishes range from $5 for a housemade corn dog to a $22 lobster roll.

There also will be local wines and beers.

Chef Jennie Werts used to play miniature golf at Drossos, as so many vistitors still do. This pop-up results from her desire to open her own restaurant on the North Fork.

Jennie's at Drossos is slated to open on Mother's Day weekend. The hours: noon to 8:30 p.m. Sunday to Thursday; and noon to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Jennie's at Drossos, 69125 Main Rd., Greenport, 631-477-1334, jenniesatdrossos.com