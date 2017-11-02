This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Jersey Mike’s Subs opens in Farmingdale

Jersey Mike's Subs is known for finishing many sandwiches with a dressing of red wine vinegar and olive oil. Photo Credit: Jersey Mike’s

By Peter M. Gianotti  peter.gianotti@newsday.com
Jersey Mike’s Subs, the submarine sandwich specialist, has opened in Farmingdale.

It’s the seventh Jersey Mike’s Subs established on Long Island, including branches in Bellmore, Commack, Freeport, Hauppauge, Port Jefferson Station and Uniondale.

Jersey Mike’s Subs started in 1956. There are 1,500 of them open or under development in the national chain.

The restaurants are known for finishing many sandwiches with a dressing of red wine vinegar and olive oil.

Cold subs include a BLT; the “Stickball Special” with provolone, ham, and salami; tuna; and roast beef and provolone. The hot ones take in choices such as the Buffalo chicken cheesesteak; grilled pastrami Reuben; beef with barbecue sauce; and chicken Parmigiana.

Among the wraps are a chicken Caesar salad; and a grilled vegetable number with melted Swiss and provolone cheeses. They also offer a children’s menu, with a “kids sub,” cookie and drink.

The price range for subs and wraps typically is $6.25 to $8.25.

The Farmingdale Jersey Mike’s Subs is open every day from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Jersey Mike’s Subs, 1280 Broadhollow Rd. (Route 110), Farmingdale, 631-301-0081, jerseymikes.com

Since 1985, Peter M. Gianotti has been the restaurant critic at Newsday, where he also reviews books.

