Jersey Mike’s Subs surfaces next in Bayport.

The newest Long Island branch is slated to open Wednesday on Montauk Highway.

The chain is known for its meats and cheeses sliced on the spot and served on bread baked in-store. Many of the sandwiches are finished with an olive oil-red wine vinegar dressing termed “the juice.”

Bayport is the eighth branch of the fast-casual franchise to open on Long Island. There are Jersey Mike’s Subs shops in Bellmore, Commack, Farmingdale, Freeport, Hauppauge, Port Jefferson Station and Uniondale. Another is also expected to open in Selden next month.

Nation’s Restaurant News cited Jersey Mike’s Subs as the fastest-growing sandwich and limited service chain in the trade publication’s top 100 for 2017.

As part of the opening, the Bayport establishment is circulating 7,500 coupons in the community, and offering a free regular sub sandwich for a minimum $2 contribution to the Bayport-Blue Point Booster Club. The volunteer group supports local sports programs and student athletes.

The fundraiser runs from Wednesday to Dec. 6.

Jersey Mike’s raised $5.5 million during its March “month of giving” to about 150 charities nationwide. It has raised $25 million since 2010.

Subs at the chain are generally in the $6.25 to $8.25 range,

The Bayport Jersey Mike’s Subs will be at 869 Montauk Hwy. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day. 631-419-5609, jerseymikes.com