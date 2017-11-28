TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 45° Good Morning
Few Clouds 45° Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurantsFeed Me

Jersey Mike’s Subs to open in Bayport

Jersey Mike's Subs latest franchise will be in

Jersey Mike's Subs latest franchise will be in Bayport. Photo Credit: Jersey Mike’s Subs

By Peter M. Gianotti  peter.gianotti@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Jersey Mike’s Subs surfaces next in Bayport.

The newest Long Island branch is slated to open Wednesday on Montauk Highway.

The chain is known for its meats and cheeses sliced on the spot and served on bread baked in-store. Many of the sandwiches are finished with an olive oil-red wine vinegar dressing termed “the juice.”

Bayport is the eighth branch of the fast-casual franchise to open on Long Island. There are Jersey Mike’s Subs shops in Bellmore, Commack, Farmingdale, Freeport, Hauppauge, Port Jefferson Station and Uniondale. Another is also expected to open in Selden next month.

Nation’s Restaurant News cited Jersey Mike’s Subs as the fastest-growing sandwich and limited service chain in the trade publication’s top 100 for 2017.

As part of the opening, the Bayport establishment is circulating 7,500 coupons in the community, and offering a free regular sub sandwich for a minimum $2 contribution to the Bayport-Blue Point Booster Club. The volunteer group supports local sports programs and student athletes.

The fundraiser runs from Wednesday to Dec. 6.

Jersey Mike’s raised $5.5 million during its March “month of giving” to about 150 charities nationwide. It has raised $25 million since 2010.

Subs at the chain are generally in the $6.25 to $8.25 range,

The Bayport Jersey Mike’s Subs will be at 869 Montauk Hwy. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day. 631-419-5609, jerseymikes.com

By Peter M. Gianotti  peter.gianotti@newsday.com

Since 1985, Peter M. Gianotti has been the restaurant critic at Newsday, where he also reviews books.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest reviews

At Besito in West Islip, pork costilla tacos Mexican chainlet keeps winning formula at third location
Cauliflower cheddar tots are gooey and cosseting, and Gastropub offers oversized portions, erratic service
Meritage Wine Bar in Glen Cove serves a Upbeat wine bar pours, serves with flair
The 42-oz., Vibrant new eatery is one of this year’s best
Aeropuerto con Carne at La Vicharra Grill in Eatery born from takeout spot shows range of Peruvian cooking
This version of oysters Rockefeller at The Haylard Award-winning chef transforms hotel eatery