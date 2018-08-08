TODAY'S PAPER
Jersey Mike's Subs opens in Deer Park 

Jersey Mike's Subs Deer Park shop will circulate coupons offering a free regular sub for a $2 contribution to Special Olympics of Long Island. Photo Credit: Jersey Mike’s Subs

By Peter M. Gianotti peter.gianotti@newsday.com
The expansion of Jersey Mike's Subs on Long Island continues with a shop opening in Deer Park on Wednesday.

It's the 12th Jersey Mike's to open in Nassau or Suffolk.

The fast-casual sandwich specialist is known for sliced-to-order meats and cheeses, in-house baked  bread and "the juice," a dressing of red wine vinegar and olive oil.

From Wednesday to Aug. 15, the Deer Park shop will raise funds to support Special Olympics of Long Island. The shop will circulate 5,000 coupons in the community, offering a free regular sub sandwich for a $2 contribution. The sandwiches generally are in the $6.25 to $8.25 range.

The franchise owners are Long Island residents Marvin Goldfarb, Mitch Cohen, Seth Goldstein and Adam Goldstein. They also operate the branches in Hauppauge and Port Jefferson Station.

Deer Park's Jersey Mike's Subs will be open every day from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Jersey Mike's Subs started in 1956. It now has about 1,500 restaurants either open or under development nationwide.

Jersey Mike's Subs, 512 Commack Rd., Deer Park, 631-940-8333, jerseymikes.com

