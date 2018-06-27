Call it Long Island's most lavish pop-up drive-in restaurant. On Saturday, The Mansion at Glen Cove will be the site of a luxury car show and a buffet that befits the hundreds of Ferraris, Maseratis and Bentleys that will be parked all over the historic property's great lawn.

Chef Jesse Schenker, partner at Oyster Bay’s vaunted new restaurant, 2 Spring, is handling the catering for the Mansion's first “Exotic Auto Show.” After they’ve had their fill of automotive splendor, VIP ticket holders can wander over to the hospitality tent or pool to enjoy caviar, oysters and truffles.

The cars may be extravagant, but the food is a bargain. A VIP ticket will cost you $65, and that entitles you to five hours of buffet.

Under the tent will be a station featuring Kaluga caviar. (Harvested from Huso dauricus and Acipenser schrenckii sturgeon, it is a sustainable alternative to Beluga, which are almost extinct.) There will be a raw bar with oysters, clams and shrimp, smoked salmon and crudo; charcuterie with fruit; fresh mozzarella with baguettes; crab with cucumber and yogurt and black-truffle tarte with creme fraiche.

Around the pool will be another raw bar, plus grilled corn with chili butter, clam flatbread with pancetta and onions, grilled chorizo with piquillo pepper and salsa, avocado mousse with jalapeno-grilled pineapple, Maine lobster rolls and, for dessert, cayenne chocolate cake.

Schenker is creating four signature cocktails for the event: La Paloma Mas Fina (with tequila, mezcal, manzanilla sherry, grapefruit, lime and Maldon sea salt), Apple Champs-Élysées (Calvados, Chartreuse, Angostura bitters and lemon), Number Five Alive (rum, Cointreau, Cocchi Americano, lemon, lime, orange and bitters) and Redneck Riviera Lemonade (bourbon, Maraschino, Grenadine, lemon and lime). You ticket entitles you to two cocktails. There will also be a cash bar.

If you've got an exotic auto that you think measures up, car registration begins at 9 a.m. The show opens for VIP ticket holders at 10 a.m. and for general admission ($15) at noon. The festivities end at 5 p.m.

I don’t know about you, but I could consume much more than $65 worth of caviar and oysters in seven hours.

The Mansion, designed in the Georgian style by Charles Adam Platt, was built on 55 acres as a private home in 1910. In 1967 it was converted into a public facility. The midcentury classics “North by Northwest” and “Sabrina” are two of the movies that used the estate as a location.

Tickets to the event are limited. To purchase in advance ($65) visit eventbrite.com/exotic-car-show. If the event does not sell out, tickets will be sold at the door the day of the event for $85.

The Mansion at Glen Cove is at 200 Dosoris Lane, Glen Cove, 516-671-6400.