The fourth annual Jewish Heritage Night at Bethpage Ballpark in Central Islip will be a homerun for baseball fans who keep kosher.

A separate menu of kosher treats will be available along with traditional ballpark items at the Aug. 5 Long Island Ducks minor league baseball game against the Pennsylvania Road Warriors. It’s the season’s only game at which kosher food is available for fans to purchase.

I&D Glatt, a West Hempstead kosher butcher and deli/caterer, will be supplying the sausages, burgers and other kosher snacks.

“They are a known caterer, and they come out with a concession cart, and it’s very good,” says Rabbi Shimon Stillerman, co-director of Chabad of Islip Township, the evening's sponsor. “It’s standard baseball stadium food but you also have knishes.”

A traditional knish or a kosher pretzel cost $5 each, a kosher sausage, $10, chicken fingers or poppers go for $8.75, and a hot dog or a serving of fries, $6.75.

Jewish music will be played throughout the evening, and sports fans can go home with a souvenir cup bearing the Hebrew language toast, “l’chaim.”

Game tickets cost $14, or $18 with a kosher hot dog. Bethpage Ballpark is located at 3 Court House Drive, Central Islip, 631-940-3825, JewishIslip.com/Ducks.