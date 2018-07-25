TODAY'S PAPER
Bethpage Ballpark to offer kosher menu at Ducks game for Jewish Heritage Night

All attendees at Jewish Heritage Night at the

All attendees at Jewish Heritage Night at the Long Island Ducks at Bethpage Ballpark in Central Islip will receive a free cup.  Photo Credit: Chabad.org

By Jim Merritt Special to Newsday
The fourth annual Jewish Heritage Night at Bethpage Ballpark in Central Islip will be a homerun for baseball fans who keep kosher.

A separate menu of kosher treats will be available along with traditional ballpark items at the Aug. 5 Long Island Ducks minor league baseball game against the Pennsylvania Road Warriors. It’s the season’s only game at which kosher food is available for fans to purchase.

I&D Glatt, a West Hempstead kosher butcher and deli/caterer, will be supplying the sausages, burgers and other kosher snacks. 

“They are a known caterer, and they come out with a concession cart, and it’s very good,” says Rabbi Shimon Stillerman, co-director of Chabad of Islip Township, the evening's sponsor. “It’s standard baseball stadium food but you also have knishes.”

A traditional knish or a kosher pretzel cost $5 each, a kosher sausage, $10, chicken fingers or poppers go for $8.75, and a hot dog or a serving of fries, $6.75.

Jewish music will be played throughout the evening, and sports fans can go home with a souvenir cup bearing the Hebrew language toast, “l’chaim.”

Game tickets cost $14, or $18 with a kosher hot dog. Bethpage Ballpark is located at 3 Court House Drive, Central Islip, 631-940-3825, JewishIslip.com/Ducks.

