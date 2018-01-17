The hero has returned to a Selden spot where it long reigned, and comes bearing Italian meats, melted cheeses and all manner of dressings.

Joe’s Campus Heroes and Kim’s Cafe opened Tuesday in the Middle Country Road spot where Corner Heroes closed in spring 2017. Several members of the Litterello family, who have lived in Selden for 28 years, are staffing both sides of the business.

In the front of the space, Kim’s Cafe has about 25 seats, Wi-Fi and a range of coffee, espresso and lattes, plus house-baked goods like cookies, flourless chocolate cake and red velvet whoopie pies.

Kim Litterello, who runs the cafe with her daughter, Angelina, said more types of pastries will be added over the next few weeks, and eventually, so will live music and other evening events. “We want to be a gathering place for Selden,” she said.

In the back is Joe’s Campus Heroes, a takeout counter and open kitchen where heroes, sourdough melts, panini and made-to-order chopped salads are assembled. The hero side of the business is run by Kim’s husband, Joe Litterello, who also led the monthslong gut renovation of the building.

Foot-long heroes are built on seeded Italian hero bread from S. Prestano Bakery next door. Among the cold heroes is the Godfather, stuffed with ham, soppressata, mortadella, pepperoni, prosciutto, provolone, lettuce, regular and sun-dried tomatoes, and oil and vinegar ($10.99).

“Campus Retro” heroes are a nod to Corner Heroes’ old menu, and include a fried chicken cutlet with melted mozzarella, waffle fries and gravy on bread called the Mona Lisa ($9.99).

In coming weeks, the Litterellos plan to add a full breakfast of egg sandwiches, wraps, omelets, pancakes and French toast, as well as a peanut butter panini with sliced bananas, granola and honey for $5.25.

Kim’s Cafe opens daily at 8 a.m., and Joe’s Campus Heroes at 11 a.m., with both businesses staying open until 7 p.m.

Joe’s Campus Heroes/Kim’s Cafe, 810 Middle Country Rd., Selden. 631-846-8898. joescampusheroes.com