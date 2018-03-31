Joe’s Garage and Grill, a Riverhead spot that once made Newsday’s Top 100 restaurant list, has closed.

The casual eatery, which earned a three-star rating, sported a race-car theme, from the decor to the menu. The site, at 40 Peconic Ave., is for sale.

With its garage-door entrance, Riverhead Raceway memorabilia, and NASCAR style, Joe’s specialized in casual American fare, especially barbecue.

The menu’s appetizers were listed on a menu section headlined, “Start Your Engines.” They included “Tokyo Drift” sliders, or steamed buns with smoked pork belly and kimchi, “high octane” chicken wings and chili made with savory “burnt ends.”

Staples also took in St. Louis ribs, pulled pork, beef brisket, smoked turkey potpie, grilled shrimp, fried Blue Point oysters, a house burger, grilled cheese, and a brownie “spare tire.” The gastropub offered craft beers, too. And live music.