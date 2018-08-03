Jonathan's in Huntington and more Long Island restaurants to try this weekend
There are neighborhood eateries and destination restaurants. Here are three winning Italian kitchens that are both.
Jonathan's Ristorante in Huntington is a very reliable, very satisfying spot situated in a highly competitive downtown. The restaurant balances the creative and the traditional with equal ease. Recommended: beet salad with pomegranate, walnuts and robiola cheese; spaghetti with lobster in spicy tomato sauce; tuna tartare with avocado salad; fritto misto of calamari, shrimp and zucchini; bucatini Bolognese; spaghetti with manila clams, roasted garlic and habanero pepper; Long Island duck breast with blackberry sauce; double-cut pork chop with cipollini onions, potatoes and artichokes. Moderate to expensive.
Jonathan's Ristorante, 15 Wall St., Huntington, 631-549-0055, jonathansristorante.com
Dodici in Rockville Centre is a mainstay, popular since 1992. It's a dependable restaurant for Italian favorites, old and new. Recommended: clams oreganata; grilled octopus; cacio e pepe pasta; rigatoni with sausage, peas and spicy tomato sauce with a bit of cream; the Vesuvio panino, with grilled chicken, smoked mozzarella and hot cherry peppers; pizza Monte Bianco with arugula, prosciutto and fresh mozzarella; hot and sweet sausages with peppers and onions; chicken scarpariello; Italian cheesecake; tiramisu. Moderate to expensive.
Dodici, 12 N. Park Ave., Rockville Centre, 516-764-3000, dodicirestaurant.com
Primi Italian Steakhouse in West Islip succeeds whether you want pasta or porterhouse. Fine service and considerable style also define it. Recommended: cacio e pepe with spaghetti; gnocchi with pistachio pesto, herbaceous whipped ricotta and Calabrian chilies; chicken scarpariello; chicken parmigiana; hanger steak with caramelized cipollini, potato puree and chimichurri; porterhouse steak for two; Tomahawk rib-eye steak; New York strip steak; tiramisu; panna cotta; cheesecake. Expensive.
Primi Italian Steakhouse, 999 Montauk Hwy., West Islip, 631-526-9779, primiitalian.com
