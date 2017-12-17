TODAY'S PAPER
Japanese restaurant Kaiyo replaces Jane Cafe in Mineola

Kaiyo, a Japanese restaurant, has opened where Jane

Kaiyo, a Japanese restaurant, has opened where Jane Café was in Mineola. Photo Credit: Kaiyo

By Erica Marcus erica.marcus@newsday.com @Erica_Marcus
Kaiyo has a tough act to follow in Mineola. The week-old Japanese restaurant has taken over the downtown spot previously occupied by Jane Cafe. For more than 10 years, Jane served sushi and Japanese kitchen dishes, but cognoscenti knew that this modest spot was also a gold mine for Korean cooking.

Kaiyo’s owner, first-time restaurateur Lisa Bong, is well-versed in the vagaries of Long Island dining, having been a waitress at the popular sushi chain Kotobuki (locations in Roslyn, Babylon and Hauppauge). She and her husband (formerly a sushi chef at Sushi Mike’s in Dobbs Ferry) have put together a moderately priced menu of hot and cold dishes.

Starters are almost all less than $10. Noodles (both ramen and udon), teriyaki and tempura entrees range between $15 and $22; sushi entrees, between $18 and $25.

Kaiyo is open for lunch Monday to Saturday and dinner every evening.

92 Main St., Mineola, 516-739-0093, kaiyo-sushi.com

Erica Marcus, a passionate but skeptical omnivore, has been reporting and opining on the Long Island food scene since 1998.

