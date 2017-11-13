The stretch of Route 110 in Huntington Station has a new feather in its Latin-centric food cap: A takeout spot devoted to halal kebabs.

Kebab Express Halal Grill opened one block north of Route 25 in late October, and is the first Long Island eatery for an Afghan-American family who runs a string of fried chicken spots in New York City.

Owner Ramin Wahab said he is serving a patchwork menu that weaves together kebabs — lamb, kofta (made with ground chicken) and chaplee (a sort of chicken patty) served over seasoned basmati rice — with American standards like chicken wings, hamburgers and fries. A smattering of Afghan dishes such as naan, kabuli palow, shirazi tomato-cucumber salad and baklava round out the menu.

All of Kebab Express’ meat is halal, and kebab plates are scalable: You can buy a single skewer of grilled chicken breast for $3.49, the same skewer over rice, with salad, for $7.99, or a double portion for $9.99.

The fusion format stems partly from Wahab’s experience helping to run a half-dozen Kennedy Fried Chicken locations in New York City; the chain was started by an Afghan-American immigrant in the mid-1970s, and Afghan-Americans run many of its namesakes and spinoffs.

Huntington Station’s Kebab Express has about 20 seats in a tidy, tiled interior. Smoke rolled from the grill during a recent busy lunch service, rendering the air charred and aromatic. Hours run late: Kebab Express opens daily at 11 a.m., staying open until 2 a.m. every night.

If the concept works, Wahab and his family hope to expand Kebab Express to points farther east on Long Island.

Kebab Express Halal Grill, 10 Walt Whitman Rd., Huntington Station, 631-923-3085.