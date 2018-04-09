TODAY'S PAPER
Kebab Factory opens in Mineola

The lamb and beef doner kebab sandwich at Kebab Factory in Mineola. Photo Credit: Kebab Factory

Kebab Factory, a 34-seat quick-serve restaurant serving Turkish and Middle Eastern fare opened recently in the old Johnny’s Pizzeria space, across the street from the government center on Old Country Road.

Owners Ali Torun and Abdurraham Cecen, who also serves as the chef, are Middle East restaurant veterans. They also own Bosphorus Cafe Grill, a sit-down Turkish restaurant in Port Washington. that made Newsday’s Top 100 list in 2015.

“We were dreaming about a quick-serve restaurant,” Torun said.

The menu here is a five-step process of mix and match options, not that different from what one might experience at Chipotle.

First start with a base that include grains, greens, bread or French fries. Then add a protein such as lamb and beef doner, chicken shish kebab or falafel. From there, pick up to three spreads that range from hummus and babaganoush to spicy feta and spinach yogurt.

Then add toppings including shepherd’s salad, pickled red cabbage, cucumber, olives and spicy cherry peppers. Finally, pick a sauce: herb vinaigrette, tzatziki, lemon citrus, maras hot sauce tahini, or creamy feta.

Dishes start $8.50 and increase based on what proteins are added.

Kebab Factory is at 124 Old Country Rd.; Mineola. 516-307-9600, kebabfact.com

By Pervaiz Shallwani pervaiz.shallwani@newsday.com

A cops reporter turned food writer (and occasional on-camera daredevil), Pervaiz Shallwani is a Cubs fan, grill nut and doting dad. He'll try anything (edible) at least once but is always on the lookout for crimes against cuisine.

