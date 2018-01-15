The newest supermarket in the Five Towns is the first to bring together two features that the local community treasures: kosher and value. KolSave Market, which opened on Jan. 8 in Lawrence, is a full-serve, 40,000-square-foot supermarket with bargain prices in every aisle.

KolSave took over the building that, until last year, was Brach’s kosher supermarket. It is owned by Gourmet Glatt, a chain that operates two supermarkets in the Five Towns as well as in Brooklyn and Lakewood, New Jersey.

“There’s a lot of wealth here,” said Howie Klagsbrun, who runs purchasing at Gourmet Glatt and KolSave, “but there are also customers on a budget who struggle to feed their families.” When the company decided to take over the Brach’s location, “we said, ‘what do we need with another Gourmet Glatt? We have them in Woodmere and Cedarhurst.’”

KolSave is tidy but spare, with a warehouse feel. “Think of it like a kosher Aldi,” Klagsbrun said. (Aldi is the German-owned no-frills supermarket that has been making inroads in the U.S.; there are six on Long Island.)

KolSave’s produce department is full of fresh, well-tended fruits and vegetables but, Klagsbrun explained, it doesn’t carry as many (or as high-end) varieties as Gourmet Glatt. In the meat department, buying in bulk can save money: a package of two 4-pound chickens is $20; two rib steaks are $18.

For grocery items, Klagsbrun has two main strategies for saving consumers money. “First, I look for quality off brands that are kosher.” You’ll see lots of Price Rite labels on the shelves at KolSave, gracing cans of corn (69 cents for 15 ounces), whole peeled tomatoes (99 cents for 28 ounces) and mayonnaise ($2.49 for 30 ounces).

Second, Klagsbrun looks for “leading brands that offer value because of the packaging or the formulation.” In this category are two-packs of Duncan Hines cake mix ($3) and yellow jugs of Tide Simple Clean & Fresh, the detergent’s bargain” formulation in the yellow jugs (138 ounces for $9.99).

The word “kol,” Klagsbrun said, is Hebrew for “all.” “We want KolSave to mean you save on everything.”

KolSave is at 11 Lawrence Lane, Lawrence, 516-371-6200.