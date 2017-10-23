DOMA Land + Sea, a kosher restaurant specializing in steak and seafood, has opened in Cedarhurst.

DOMA, which takes its name from the Russian and Latin words for dwelling or house, is an ambitious, high-end establishment in design, style and price.

The multiroom restaurant is the work of brothers Boris and Edward Safaniev, who also own Cork & Slice, a kosher dairy Italian spot in Cedarhurst.

At DOMA, diners will find appetizers such as barbacoa beef tacos, an ahi tuna poke, fried barbounia with salsa verde, roasted bone marrow soup, double-cut beef bacon, and steak tartare. Price range: $17 to $23.

The uncooked fish selections include traditional nigirizushi, handrolls, specialty rolls, and sashimi; the cooked, whole fried red snapper, wild black sea bass, and branzino, as well as salmon and ahi tuna with sesame seeds. The whole fish are $39 and $40; sushi platters, $45 to $48. Sushi by the piece is $5 to $7; rolls, $9 to 28.

Steaks are $49 to $59, with a 42-ounce “Tomahawk” chop for two coming in at $115. The house burger, made with 28-day, dry-aged beef, is $32.

DOMA uses an 81-inch, Grillworks wood-burning grill, inspired by the grills used in Argentina.

Chef Oscar Martinez, formerly of The Butcher’s Bar & Grill, or BBG, in Williston Park, also prepares main courses such as bucatini alla Bolognese and hacked chicken with fingerling potatoes and frisee salad.

DOMA seats 170 in the dining area, 15 at the bar, and has the capacity for 40-plus diners outdoors.

The restaurant is open 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., Monday to Wednesday; 5 p.m. to midnight on Thursday; 90 minutes past sunset on Saturday to midnight; and noon to 10 p.m.

DOMA Land + Sea, 400 Chestnut Ave., Cedarhurst, 516-881-7712