One of Long Island’s three Peruvian Candelas has dimmed. La Candela Bistro, the mini-chain’s youngest, closed last week. An announcement on the restaurant’s website directed customers to the original La Candela on South Broadway in Hicksville, and promised a new bistro that “will bring surprises in a new location.”

Elvin and Elizabeth Paulino’s original La Candela opened in 2008. A second location, La Candela II, debuted in West Hempstead in 2012. While the first two focus on fish, La Candela Bistro, which opened in 2016, put more emphasis on meat.

In a two-star review, Newsday praised “the mouthwatering anticuchos (beef heart) as well as feasts of super seasoned chicken, chops, sausage and steaks.”

La Candela is at 495 S. Broadway, Hicksville, 516-470-0805; La Candela II is at 205 Hempstead Tpke., West Hempstead, 516-307-9891, lacandelany.com