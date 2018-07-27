Fiorello's appetite would be satisfied.

New York restaurants and local foods will be ready for you at LaGuardia Airport's new Terminal B. The first eateries are expected to open later this year.

"From a Hudson Valley coffee roaster to a Mexico City-style taqueria born in East Harlem, the new Terminal B will highlight iconic restaurateurs and give travelers who pass through it an authentic taste of what it's like to be a New Yorker," said Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo in a statement detailing the plans.

The emphasis will be on locally sourced products and in-state businesses. Expect the burgers of Danny Meyer's Shake Shack and house-made pastas from chef Scott Conant's Osteria Fusco, as well as quick-serve Mexican at chef Julian Medina's La Chula.

Also slated to open are Irving Farm, from Irving Farm Coffee Roasters, which started in Gramercy Park in 1996; Kingside, for New American fare and cocktails, which started at Viceroy Central Park New York; and 5 Boroughs Food Emporium, a market focusing on local purveyors for sandwiches, snacks and drinks.

LaGuardia Gateway Partners is a private entity operating and developing Terminal B. Airport specialists HMSHost and SSP America are handling the dining venues.

The new Terminal B is part of an $8 billion redevelopment of the airport. Terminal B will serve AirCanada, American Airlines, Southwest and United.