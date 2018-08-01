Lazzat is on the move. The Indian restaurant that, for 15 years, occupied a modest corner spot in North Bellmore, has relocated to Sunrise Highway in Wantagh. The space is still tiny — it can accommodate no more than 20 diners — but the décor has gotten an upgrade.

Lazzat, whose sign proclaims Indian and Pakistani cooking, concentrates on the cuisines of the subcontinent’s northern regions. That means lots of meat either roasted in a tandoor oven or stewed in curries. In addition to lots of chicken, lamb and goat, there are two beef dishes (including haleem: shank braised with wheat, barley and lentils) as well as a few fish and shrimp options.

Vegetarians will find plenty to eat: all manner of vegetables, paneer (fresh cheese), chickpeas and lentils. There are also more than a dozen fresh breads, from simple naan and whole-wheat roti to kulcha stuffed with cheese and fried paratha stuffed with cauliflower.

Main dishes top out at $16, most are under $14.

Lazzat is at 3245 Sunrise Hwy., Wantagh, 516-826-6060, mylazzat.com