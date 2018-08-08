TODAY'S PAPER
80° Good Morning
80° Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurantsFeed Me

Liberty Burger closes in St. James

Liberty Burger, which opened in St. James in

Liberty Burger, which opened in St. James in July 2017, has closed its doors. Photo Credit: Newsday/Corin Hirsch

By Corin Hirsch corin.hirsch@newsday.com
Print

After just over a year in business, St. James' Liberty Burger has taken a bow.

A sign taped in a window of 429 N. Country Rd. confirmed the eatery's closing. It also thanked patrons and promised "a new farm-to-table concept" would open in the same location this fall, after renovations.

A company spokeswoman had no comment yet on that restaurant's name.

Liberty Burger dished out burgers, hot dogs, fried chicken and shakes in a festive space bedecked with Americana. In addition to a takeout counter, the eatery had about 70 seats and a bar pouring craft beers and cocktails.

At the time of its July 2018 opening, Liberty Burger was the eighth restaurant for the family-owned DeNicola Brothers Concepts, which also owns Del Fuego just across Route 25A, as well as a handful of other eatery across the island. The company recently opened a second Del Fuego in East Northport.

By Corin Hirsch corin.hirsch@newsday.com

Latest reviews

A 2-pound steamed lobster served with butter sauce Veteran waterfront restaurant earns 3.5 stars
Chicken dum biryani, a world-famous Hyderabadi rice dish, Indian eatery rewards repeat visitors
"Hawaiian" tacos are filled with pork carnitas and Food truck owner, chef join forces for colorful taco spot
Housemade gnocchi in a fontina cheese sauce with Chef continues to impress at lakeside eatery
Nashville Hot Chicken, a spicy drumstick and thigh Fried chicken spot favors style over substance
Salade Nicoise is enriched with a generous cut Stylish French eatery with Hamptons flair arrives on LI