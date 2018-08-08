After just over a year in business, St. James' Liberty Burger has taken a bow.

A sign taped in a window of 429 N. Country Rd. confirmed the eatery's closing. It also thanked patrons and promised "a new farm-to-table concept" would open in the same location this fall, after renovations.

A company spokeswoman had no comment yet on that restaurant's name.

Liberty Burger dished out burgers, hot dogs, fried chicken and shakes in a festive space bedecked with Americana. In addition to a takeout counter, the eatery had about 70 seats and a bar pouring craft beers and cocktails.

At the time of its July 2018 opening, Liberty Burger was the eighth restaurant for the family-owned DeNicola Brothers Concepts, which also owns Del Fuego just across Route 25A, as well as a handful of other eatery across the island. The company recently opened a second Del Fuego in East Northport.