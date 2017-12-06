TODAY'S PAPER
Lidia Bastianich signing book at new Uncle Giuseppe’s in Melville

Lidia Bastianich will sign copies of her new

Lidia Bastianich will sign copies of her new cookbook at Uncle Giuseppe's in Melville on Dec. 15. Photo Credit: WGBH / Meredith Nierman

By Pervaiz Shallwani  pervaiz.shallwani@newsday.com
Italian cooking impresario and award-winning TV show host Lidia Bastianich will be in Melville Dec. 15 to autograph copies of her current book, “Lidia’s Celebrate Like An Italian.”

Bastianich, who has become a household name with a long-running cooking show on PBS and a food empire that includes Lidia, Del Posto and Eataly, will be at the new Uncle Giuseppe’s in Melville, which opened Dec. 1.

The book is the latest from Bastianich, who has spent her career encouraging home cooks to be more comfortable and adventurous in the kitchen.

The signing comes the same week that PBS will air a special that’s part of a series titled “Lidia Celebrates America.” In the hourlong documentary titled “Homegrown Heroes,” Bastianich travels across the country to meet and cook with military veterans who have returned home and find farming to be a path back to civilian life. The show airs Dec. 17 at 10 p.m. on PBS.

The book signing takes place at Uncle Giuseppe’s at 890 Walt Whitman Rd. from 6 to 8 p.m.

A cops reporter turned food writer (and occasional on-camera daredevil), Pervaiz Shallwani is a Cubs fan, grill nut and doting dad.He'll try anything (edible) at least once but is alwayson the lookout for crimes against cuisine.

