Limani, Roslyn’s Greek temple to seafood, is expanding to Woodbury. The restaurant is taking over the Jericho Turnpike building that was, until last month, Honig Grill.

According to a member of Limani’s management team, the new venue will be called Limani Taverna. “It will be more casual with a lower price point” than Roslyn, he said. The menu will present a variety of homestyle Greek dishes, “still with an emphasis on seafood.” They are shooting for an opening date in mid to late January.

When Limani opened in 2008, it instantly raised the bar for Long Island fish restaurants. With its global catch of sea creatures, masterful grilling and sumptuous design, it was an instant hit — and has remained in the top tier of local fish houses. (It has been included in Newsday’s Top 10 Seafood Restaurants every year.) In 2014, Limani opened a restaurant in Rockefeller Center that is every bit as luxurious and expensive as the original.

The low-slung building just east of Woodbury Road has had a troubled few years. Majors, the moderately priced steakhouse, had a long run there, but it lost its lease in 2014. The property’s owner, Richard Monti (who also owns the adjacent Crest Hollow Country Club), replaced it with P.J. Clarke’s, a franchise modeled on but not owned by the legendary Manhattan saloon. About a year later, the franchise operators replaced P.J. Clarke’s with Honig Grill, a Napa-themed New American restaurant named for, but unrelated to, the Napa Valley winery, Honig Wine.

Monti is enthusiastic about his new tenants. “Mediterranean is big right now,” he said. “I know these guys well, and they do a great job in Roslyn.”

Since Majors departed, the interior of the building has been tweaked, but you could still discern its steakhouse roots. Now a major makeover is afoot. “They’ve already started working on the renovation,” Monti said. “Brightening it up with a lot of white paint and light fabrics. I’m looking forward to it.”