Lucharitos, Marc LaMaina’s rollicking North Fork Mexican favorite, has been growing steadily since it opened in Greenport in 2012. An expansion followed in 2015 and now Lucharitos has given birth to a second restaurant, Little Lucharitos.

The new location opened Friday on Main Road in Aquebogue, and it’s little in every sense of the word: 16 seats (plus another six at the full bar) and a pared-down menu that LaMaina characterized as “kind of fast food.”

“Seriously,” he said, “that’s our motto. It’s not as fast as the kind of food you’re going to get up the road at McDonald’s — most of it needs to be grilled — but we are envisioning a place that does a lot of takeout.”

On the menu: a dozen tacos (mushroom, carnitas and al pastor are all $4, shrimp, carne asada and pulled duck are $5) five quesadillas (including cheese, $8, and barbecued duck, $14), seven burritos ($9 to $13) plus nachos, salads, wings, street corn, lobster guacamole and more.

“The coolest thing about expansion,” LaMaina said “is the opportunity to employ more people. We’re up to 65, 70 employees, and in the next few months I’m going to start scouting for a location on the South Fork.”

Little Lucharitos is at 487 Main Rd., Aquebogue, 631-779-3681, lucharitos.com.