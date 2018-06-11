The newest Local Burger Co. shares much of the DNA of its original location in Bay Shore: A funky, warehouse-like interior; a menu focused on burgers, hot dogs, fries and barbecue sandwiches; and milkshakes that can come spiked with vodka and rum.

There's one key difference, though: Each burger's bun is branded with 'made in 11772,' for the spot's new Patchogue zip code. After two years of planning and renovation, the 100-seat burger hub has opened on West Main Street. "There are lots of great restaurants in Patchogue, but we want to be an alternative," said Mike McElwee, co-owner of both locations."We're more of a quick-serve place."

Local Burger's base model comes draped in American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and a house sauce, but toppingscan travel from the mundane (bacon, a fried egg) to the eclectic (mac 'n' cheese, peanut butter). Most fall between $6 and $8, though build-your-own burgers and weekly specials can climb higher. Hot dogs come from The Brooklyn Hot Dog Company, and fries ($2.99 to $6.99) can be drizzled with cinnamon and sugar, salt and vinegar, or a poutin-esque combo of gravy and cheese.

Despite its quick-service ethos, Local Burger Co. has a vibe that encourages lingering, with a garage door that rolls up to expose the dining room to the sidewalk and plenty of drinks: Six taps of rotating craft beers, wine on tap from Mattituck's Pumphouse Wines, and a menu of craft cocktails such as a Root & Rye, a blend of rye whiskey, Great South Bay Brewery draft root beer and a rock candy stick ($10).

Local Burger Co. opens daily at 11 a.m. and stays open until 10 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Local Burger Co., 76 W. Main St., Patchogue. 631-730-7373. localburgerco.com.