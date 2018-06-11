TODAY'S PAPER
67° Good Evening
67° Good Evening
LifestyleRestaurantsFeed Me

Local Burger Co. opens second location in Patchogue

A cheeseburger at Local Burger Co., which has

A cheeseburger at Local Burger Co., which has opened a second location in Patchogue. Photo Credit: Local Burger Co.

By Corin Hirsch corin.hirsch@newsday.com
Print

The newest Local Burger Co. shares much of the DNA of its original location in Bay Shore: A funky, warehouse-like interior; a menu focused on burgers, hot dogs, fries and barbecue sandwiches; and milkshakes that can come spiked with vodka and rum. 

There's one key difference, though: Each burger's bun is branded with 'made in 11772,' for the spot's new Patchogue zip code. After two years of planning and renovation, the 100-seat burger hub has opened on West Main Street. "There are lots of great restaurants in Patchogue, but we want to be an alternative," said Mike McElwee, co-owner of both locations."We're more of a quick-serve place."

Local Burger's base model comes draped in American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and a house sauce, but toppingscan travel from the mundane (bacon, a fried egg) to the eclectic (mac 'n' cheese, peanut butter). Most fall between $6 and $8, though build-your-own burgers and weekly specials can climb higher. Hot dogs come from The Brooklyn Hot Dog Company, and fries ($2.99 to $6.99) can be drizzled with cinnamon and sugar, salt and vinegar, or a poutin-esque combo of gravy and cheese.

Despite its quick-service ethos, Local Burger Co. has a vibe that encourages lingering, with a garage door that rolls up to expose the dining room to the sidewalk and plenty of drinks: Six taps of rotating craft beers, wine on tap from Mattituck's Pumphouse Wines, and a menu of craft cocktails such as a Root & Rye, a blend of rye whiskey, Great South Bay Brewery draft root beer and a rock candy stick ($10).

Local Burger Co. opens daily at 11 a.m. and stays open until 10 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Local Burger Co., 76 W. Main St., Patchogue. 631-730-7373. localburgerco.com.

By Corin Hirsch corin.hirsch@newsday.com

Latest reviews

"Sunday sauce" features pork ribs, sausage, braciola, meatballs, New Italian eatery brings a taste of Naples to LI
Pineapple upside down pancakes are topped with house-made Cheerful brunch spot offers great cocktails, large portions
Tender grilled octopus highlights the starters at Elaia 3-star Greek eatery shines with the classics
Onion rava masala dosa served at Mithaas in Chain brings street food from across India to LI
The blue cheese-crusted rib-eye steak is flavor-packed up LI wine bar and grill still on point, 11 years later
The Bacon Jam and Egg burger, a grass-fed New-wave luncheonette earns 3-star review