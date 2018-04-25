Long Island Restaurant Week is underway in full force and with a big appetite.

More than a few of the most highly publicized establishments are taking part in the $28.95 three-course dinner special, which will be available through Sunday, April 29.

But here are five choices frequently overlooked in the listings. They’re worth your attention and your money this week and beyond.

Mill Creek Tavern in Bayville is an easygoing neighborhood spot, friendly and unpretentious. Visit this week and try the carne asada street tacos; flatbread with butternut squash, avocado and queso fresco; the seafood potpie; and Chianti-braised pork osso buco with Parmesan polenta.

Mill Creek Tavern, 275 Bayville Ave., Bayville, 516-628-2000, millcreekny.com

Ristegio’s in North Patchogue is a spirited restaurant with bright, eclectic cuisine. Sample the tuna carpaccio; flounder francese; pan-seared salmon with tapenade and spring vegetables; four-cheese macaroni and cheese with bacon; penne alla Bolognese; and New York-style cheesecake.

Ristegio’s, 641 Medford Ave (Route 112), North Patchogue, 631-731-3663, ristegios.com

Radio Radio in Huntington brings southern flavor to one of Long Island’s most competitive dining destinations. Consider seafood gumbo with shrimp and crab; chicken and waffles with tomato jam and maple syrup; smoked Crescent Farm duck tacos; sauteed soft-shell crabs; and the Key lime parfait.

Radio Radio, 24 Clinton Ave., Huntington, 631-923-2622, radioradiohuntington.com

City Cellar Wine Bar & Grill in Westbury looks like big brasserie and has the energetic vibe to go with it. On the menu are burrata Caprese with pistachio pesto; flat iron steak with roasted sweet potato, bacon jam, and black truffle aioli; rigatoni alla Bolognese; maple-glazed salmon; flourless chocolate cake; New York-style cheesecake.

City Cellar Wine Bar & Grill, 1080 Corporate Dr., Westbury,

516-693-5400, citycellarny.com

Le Charlot in Southampton has a French accent and a prime location on Main Street. The selections during restaurant week take in arugula salad with Parmesan cheese; heart of palm and avocado salad; chicken curry; mussels mariniere; beef Bourguignonne; chocolate mousse; and creme caramel.

Le Charlot, 36 Main St., Southampton, 631-353-3222, lecharlot.us