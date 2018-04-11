It’s lights out at Luce in East Norwich.

The airy, stylish Italian restaurant has been sold. A French restaurant is expected to open at the address in autumn.

“Seven years is a long time,” said Luce owner Dominick Caccippio. “It’s a tough business,” he added, citing long hours and time away from family.

Caccippio said a “delivery only” catering service of Luce specialties would continue for now. It may be reached on the Luce website, luce-ristorante.com.

There’s a liquor license pending at the address for Wells Kitchen, under the name of chef Hunter Wells. The French restaurant is slated to start serving in six to eight months, according to Caccippio.

Luce succeeded less-enticing Cafe Girasole in the high-ceiling, courtyard-style building at 1053 Oyster Bay Rd. Veteran diners also will remember the excellent New American restaurant, The Black Walnut, which arrived in 1986 for a comparatively short run.

Luce prepared fine cavatelli Bolognese, rigatoni alla Norma, lobster risotto, halibut wrapped in potato “scales” and finished with a balsamic vinegar reduction and caramelized onions, and orange-sauced duck breast with berries and mashed sweet potatoes.