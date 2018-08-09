The wings remain at 388 Medford Rd. in Patchogue, but a tide of shellfish has joined their ranks.

In early July, Hurricane Grill & Wings became LuLu's Lobster & Wing Shack, and the kitchen is sending out plenty of seafood, from lobster multiple ways (lobster roll, a lobster platter and lobster ravioli among them) to steamed clams and a raw bar. "Surf bowls" combine rice, veggies and meat or seafood, and wings can come with multiple rubs and sauces, including "tsunami" (hot, roasted garlic) to ancho-chile-lime. Steaks, burgers, sandwiches, tacos and sides such as Mexican street corn and sweet potato fries round out the menu.

The liquor licensee for LuLu's Lobster & Wing Shack is listed as Kerilee Hurley. A LuLu's employee said that some of the Hurricane front-of-house staff remained during the changeover.

Behind the centerpiece bar, dozens of taps are hooked to suds such as Cigar City Brewing Jai Alai and Hopsy Dazy IPA from Great South Bay Brewery. Whitewashed booths, an outdoor patio and nautical touches conjure a beachside vibe several miles inland.

Hurricane Grill & Wings was part of a Florida-based chain with more than 70 locations, and there are still a handful on Long Island: In Garden City, Hauppauge, Levittown, Lindenhurst, Manorville, Port Jefferson Station and Syosset.

LuLu's Lobster & Wing Shack, 388 Medford Ave., Patchogue. 631-207-9464